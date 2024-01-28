Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alaska Air Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.