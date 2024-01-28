Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Reduced by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,342,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.31. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

