Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 28.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 32.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 255,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,941 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMBU opened at $11.05 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

