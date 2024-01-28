Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,405 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

AEM stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

