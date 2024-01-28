agilon health (NYSE:AGL) vs. Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Head-To-Head Survey

Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ryman Healthcare and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A agilon health 0 8 6 0 2.43

agilon health has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 230.76%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Ryman Healthcare.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $1.95 9.29 agilon health $2.71 billion 0.87 -$106.55 million ($0.22) -26.45

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and agilon health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ryman Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A agilon health -2.11% -8.18% -3.73%

Summary

Ryman Healthcare beats agilon health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services. Its villages also provide all-weather bowling green, indoor heated swimming pool and spa, gym, internal atrium, beauty and hair salons, library, dining area, bar, lounges, croquet laws, shops, and movie theatre facilities. The company owns and operates retirement village units and care units. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

