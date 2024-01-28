Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $130.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $157.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

