Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,009,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE A traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $130.99. 1,319,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.