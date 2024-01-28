AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 526,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

