AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

CTAS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.81. 171,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,647. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $576.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

