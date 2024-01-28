AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 8,059 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Chuy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

