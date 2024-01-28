AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 54 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.83. 114,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,897. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $223.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.53 and a 200-day moving average of $185.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

