AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 347,385 Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,385 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DRUG remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Friday. 3,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,370. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

