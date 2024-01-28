AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 128 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 163.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $550,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $347,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $1,497,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $227,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.33. 190,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $111.79.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

