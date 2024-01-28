AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.56 on Friday, hitting $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $756.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.44. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $900.09.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.05.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

