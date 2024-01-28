AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGPI. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGPI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.56. 199,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,115. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.86%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

