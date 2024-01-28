AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 3,664 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $55.51. 4,136,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,862. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

