AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 272,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

