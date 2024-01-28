AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.09. 1,157,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,435. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.