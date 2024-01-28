AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $90,000 in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 58,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $277.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,110.13%. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

