AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $418,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.51. 2,082,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.