AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 391.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

TXRH stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $122.82. 456,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $124.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

