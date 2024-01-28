AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 201.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clio Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $4,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,185.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 129,729 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 30.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110,422 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.63. 1,677,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,113. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $193.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.42.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

