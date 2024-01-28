AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.70. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

