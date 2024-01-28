AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of DEO stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.70. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEO
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.