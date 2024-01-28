AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $502,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.40. 3,955,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

