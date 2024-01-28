AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,834. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.31 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

