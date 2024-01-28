AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $17,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,563,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,901,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,140,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Everi by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 801,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 394,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Everi Price Performance

Everi stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,620. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $901.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

