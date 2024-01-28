AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Trex makes up about 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Trex worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 359,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,971. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

