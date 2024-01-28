AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Village Farms International accounts for approximately 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 527,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. Research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

