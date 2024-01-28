AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.26. 4,210,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,609. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

