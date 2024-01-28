AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $88.63. 1,640,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,400. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

