AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.27. 370,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $494.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $466.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

