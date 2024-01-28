AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 62,461 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,469,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Up 0.4 %

ABEV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 3,737,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721,077. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

