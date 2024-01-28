AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,943 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. 482,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,416. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $114.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

