AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 544 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 19.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1,511.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 121,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Moody’s by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.29. The company had a trading volume of 417,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,584. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

