AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 370 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

BJRI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 268,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $794.83 million, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.06. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.