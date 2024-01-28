AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 2,944 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Silgan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Silgan by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 547,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,398. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.