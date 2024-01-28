AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,038 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

SPGI stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.60. 787,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $450.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

