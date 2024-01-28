AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 91,630 Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,630 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.43% of SNDL worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in SNDL during the third quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SNDL during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SNDL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SNDL during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SNDL by 41.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
SNDL Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,191. SNDL Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $177.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SNDL Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SNDL
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
