AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 11,188 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,417. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.