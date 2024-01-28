Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in January

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Admiral Group Trading Up 1.2 %

AMIGY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. 980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $35.16.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Admiral Group

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.