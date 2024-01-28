Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 738 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

MAR traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,666. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $243.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.46. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.