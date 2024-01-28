Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 12,409 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

CSL opened at $309.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.85 and its 200-day moving average is $277.48.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

