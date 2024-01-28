Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 18.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

BWA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 2,100,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

