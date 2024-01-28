Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.