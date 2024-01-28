Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 184.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Shares of VTR opened at $47.40 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,744.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

