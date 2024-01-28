Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,557 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

RF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,762. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

