ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

ACAD opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.