Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $6.14 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Pool comprises about 1.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $377.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

