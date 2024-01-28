abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 150.6% in January

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 150.6% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HQH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 298,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,225. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.