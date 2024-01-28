ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AAVMY opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.93.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
