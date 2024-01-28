ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AAVMY opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.